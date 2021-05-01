Adsense 970×250

Pakistan Defeated Zimbabwe by An Innings and 116 Runs In The First Test

Pak Vs Zim
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test.

The Zimbabwean team scored only 134 runs in the second innings. Pakistan’s Hassan Ali took five wickets, Noman Ali two, and Fahim Ashraf one.

Pakistan was bowled out for 426 in the first innings of the first Test against Zimbabwe due to Fawad Alam’s superb batting.

On the third day of play, Pakistan started their first incomplete innings with Fawad Alam (108) and Hassan Ali (21) on the wicket. However, Hassan Ali was dismissed for 30 after adding six runs to his individual score.

The newcomer was Noman Ali who fell victim to Golden Dick on the first ball while Sajid Khan scored 7 runs.

Pakistan’s last out was Fawad Alam who was dismissed for 140 with the help of 20 fours.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Mozarabani took four wickets and Donald Trypano three.

Pakistan has a 250-run lead in the first innings against Zimbabwe.

It should be noted that Zimbabwe was bowled out for 176 in the first innings. For Pakistan, Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi bowled brilliantly, dismissing four wickets each.

