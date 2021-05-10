Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series

Pakistan won the second test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs, securing the two-match series.

Brilliant Shaheen Afridi took a career-best five for 52 helping his side to outclass the hosts at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a very short time for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the game as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Pakistan won the first test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited-overs success in South Africa.

Abid Ali was declared Player of the Match for his double century while Hasan Ali bagged Player of the Series award for his twin five-wicket hauls in the first and second Tests.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.