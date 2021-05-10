Double Click 970×250

Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 02:01 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan wins 2nd Test against Zimbabwe, secures series

Pakistan won the second test match against Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs, securing the two-match series.

Brilliant Shaheen Afridi took a career-best five for 52 helping his side to outclass the hosts at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a very short time for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the game as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Pakistan won the first test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited-overs success in South Africa.

Abid Ali was declared Player of the Match for his double century while Hasan Ali bagged Player of the Series award for his twin five-wicket hauls in the first and second Tests.

Squads:

Pakistan:

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

PAK Vs ZIM: Abid Ali's Double Ton, Pakistan Declared At 510 For 8
2 days ago
PAK Vs ZIM: Abid Ali’s Double Ton, Pakistan Declared At 510 For 8

Pakistan consolidated their position in the second Test against Zimbabwe thanks to...
PCB Approaches Emirates Cricket Board To Host Remaining Matches Of PSL 6
3 days ago
PCB Approaches Emirates Cricket Board To Host Remaining Matches Of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally approached the Emirates Cricket Board...
In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
3 days ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim
3 days ago
Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim...
'Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team’ thinks Shoaib Malik
3 days ago
‘Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team,’ thinks Shoaib Malik

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik thinks that the Pakistan team currently needs Wahab...
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award
4 days ago
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman nominated for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award

Following their outstanding success in the ODI series against South Africa, Pakistani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

COAS lauds UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan
23 mins ago
COAS lauds UK’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday held...
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
‘Preparations completed for the return of Pakistani prisoners,’ says Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has said that over 1000...
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case
2 hours ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case

The physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed...
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11
3 hours ago
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in yet another interaction with the masses, will...