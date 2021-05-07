PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive in collaboration with the Pakistan government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During this phase, Pakistan’s leading cricketers across all three formats and support staff were vaccinated.

The PCB takes pride in being one of the first cricket boards in the world to provide a robust vaccination program to ensure the health and safety of its players and support staff in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first phase, 57 men players, 13 officials of the men’s team, and 13 NHPC men and women coaches were vaccinated. Many franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League (three-match referees, three umpires) were also vaccinated.

The vaccination drive started on 4 March in Karachi and carried on for more than two months, before its conclusion on 6 May when eight players – part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe – were given second doses in Harare.

In the next phase, remaining domestic men cricketers, national women cricketers, age-group cricketers, and support staff of the domestic, national women, and age-group teams will be vaccinated. The second phase is expected to commence shortly.