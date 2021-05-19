Double Click 970×250

PCB In Search Of New Head Of Women’s Cricket

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:29 am
Head Of Women’s Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) announced today that it will advertise the post of the Head of Women’s Cricket on Thursday through its corporate website (www.pcb.com.pk).

The person who qualifies for the post after undergoing a robust recruitment process will be primarily responsible for the short-term and long-term planning for the growth of women’s cricket, ranging from grassroots to top-level, implementation of the strategy to develop an effective domestic structure at the Cricket Association, City Cricket Association and club level.

The role also requires the person to provide guidance in the scheduling and execution of international fixtures of women’s sides across different levels.

Urooj Mumtaz previously held the position since September 2019 as an additional charge along with her national women’s chief selector duties.

Urooj Mumtaz said,

“It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as an interim head of women’s cricket. Being a former player and captain of the national women’s team, I am extremely passionate about the women’s game and have served the role with utmost dedication with an aim to positively impact and drive a change in women’s cricket in the country.”

She went on to say,

“Overall, Pakistan women’s cricket has made significant strides in the right direction and I look forward to working in unison with the upcoming head of women’s cricket, in my role as a chief selector, to further enhance and uplift the sport.”

Mumtaz said that she will continue to inspire and encourage more sport participation, whereby increasing our player pool and providing opportunities at the international and domestic level to deserving cricketers.

