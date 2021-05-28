Double Click 728 x 90
PFF: Syed Ashfaq Hussain to organize an executive committee meeting

Suhaib Ahmed

28th May, 2021. 10:40 pm
In Lahore, Syed Ashfaq Hussain will organize an executive committee meeting of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

According to media, on Saturday, at FIFA House, Lahore, Ashfaq-group is organizing a meeting. They told that the meeting is organized according to Article 33 (2) of the Constitution of the Federation.

In this meeting all the important decisions will be taken about PFF elections, along with it the standing committee will appoint their Chairman and Deputy Chairman, budget for April to December 2021 and the football activities will be approved.

Earlier, in March, the Ashfaq group took the charge from Normalisation Committee (NC) forcefully, which was appointed by FIFA.

PFF got suspended by the world’s governing body of football, though, last week the FIFA’s congress accepted to suspend it permanently.

