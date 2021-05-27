PSL 2021: Good news for the PCB and PSL franchises

Here is a piece of good news for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has reduced the quarantine period of the participants.

According to the sources, the UAE government has decided to reduce two days from the quarantine period of all the PSL participant’s including players, officials, and broadcast crew.

It was earlier decided that they had to be in quarantine for seven days, but now they will quarantine for five days only. However, after the approval from PCB’s medical staff, the final decision will be declared.

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the PSL participants have been divided into two groups at the Karachi and Lahore airport, and now two groups will leave Pakistan for UAE.

Meanwhile, ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) is trying to get approval from their government for the arrival of the broadcaster’s crew. As per the sources, it is expected that they will get the approval by evening.

Up till now, twenty-five people are left with the issuance of the visa, till then they will stay in the biosecure bubble, as soon as they receive it they will fly to UAE through separate chartered flight.

Players who are left with the visa issuance are (Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Amin).