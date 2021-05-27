Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PSL 2021: Good news for the PCB and PSL franchises

Ahmed Suhaib

27th May, 2021. 05:55 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PSL 6: Good news for the PCB and PSL franchises

Here is a piece of good news for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has reduced the quarantine period of the participants.

According to the sources, the UAE government has decided to reduce two days from the quarantine period of all the PSL participant’s including players, officials, and broadcast crew.

It was earlier decided that they had to be in quarantine for seven days, but now they will quarantine for five days only. However, after the approval from PCB’s medical staff, the final decision will be declared.

Due to the COVID-19 protocols, the PSL participants have been divided into two groups at the Karachi and Lahore airport, and now two groups will leave Pakistan for UAE.

Meanwhile, ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) is trying to get approval from their government for the arrival of the broadcaster’s crew. As per the sources, it is expected that they will get the approval by evening.

Up till now, twenty-five people are left with the issuance of the visa, till then they will stay in the biosecure bubble, as soon as they receive it they will fly to UAE through separate chartered flight.
Players who are left with the visa issuance are (Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umer Amin).

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

PSL 6 Naseem Shah
3 hours ago
PSL 2021: Naseem Shah Allowed To Play Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Good news for all the Quetta Gladiators fans! Naseem Shah has been...
PSL 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed
7 hours ago
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 Others Have Not Yet Received UAE Visa

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not...
PSL 6 remaining matches visas issued
1 day ago
PSL 2021: Players, Staff To Leave For UAE On Thursday

To play the remaining matches of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super...
PSL 6 Schedule 2021
1 day ago
PSL 6 Schedule 2021: Latest PSL 2021 Schedule, timings (UAE)

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 is here for all the remaining matches that is set...
Jofra Archer to undergo intensive rehabilitation period after elbow surgery
1 day ago
Jofra Archer unlikely to play for national team before July: ECB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday that pacer...
Shoaib Akhtar advises Amir to be mature and make Pakistan comeback
2 days ago
Make Comeback for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar’s advice for Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised Muhammad Amir to resolve...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Gigi Hadid
49 mins ago
Gigi Hadid revived her pregnancy memories with adorable photos

American supermodel and a new mom, Gigi Hadid looks back at her...
Amber Heard
50 mins ago
Why Amber Heard ‘limits’ her Instagram comments?

American film actress, Amber Heard chose to "limit" her Instagram comments as...
Matthew Perry Friends Reunion
52 mins ago
Matthew Perry Feared He Would “Die” If Friends Audience Wouldn’t Laugh

Canadian actor, Matthew Perry recently made a heart-wrenching confession regarding his time...
Friends: The Reunion trailer
1 hour ago
‘Friends’ cast hurts their fans in ‘the friends reunion’

Courteney Cox hurts the ‘Friends’ fans by declaring that the cast won’t...