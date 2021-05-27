Double Click 728 x 90
PSL 2021: Naseem Shah Allowed To Play Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 09:59 pm
PSL 6 Naseem Shah

Good news for all the Quetta Gladiators fans! Naseem Shah has been allowed to return in the bio-secure bubble to play the remaining PSL 6 matches.

A meeting was held Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on Thursday, which now has been ended.

It was decided in the meeting to allow Naseem Shah to play the remaining PSL 6 matches, however, his return to the bio-secure bubble depends on his COVID-19 test reports.

The 18-year-old cricketer will leave for Abu Dhabi on the third chartered flight from Pakistan after completing bio-secure bubble protocols.

The protocols in Pakistan include a pre-arrival test, hotel isolation and 2 repeat tests.

It should be mentioned here that Naseem was sent back home for violating multiple COVID-19 protocols as he submitted a non-compliant RT-PCR test result.

Naseem Shah, expressed his pain after being out of the Quetta Gladiator’s squad in PSL 2021, as he violated the COVID-19 protocols.

Naseem, 18, in a tweet, recalls his memories with his mother and told that if today his mother would be alive, he would have shared his problems with her and she would have to calm him in his difficult time.

He tweeted, “I wish my mother was alive today, I would have told her about my grief. She would have said, why are you upset? I’m here for you.”

In his tweet, he wrote, “I worked hard and was passionate about PSL. I followed the instructions by viewing all the messages in the group. I don’t know how I missed this message”.

He further said, “I want to play cricket as it is my life. I can’t describe how I am feeling right now. Allah will make me strong. I will make a comeback”.

