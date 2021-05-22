Double Click 970×250

PSL 2021: New Players Selected For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 05:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
PSL 6

The player replacements meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches was held today (Saturday), which now has ended.

According to the details, all teams had the option to pick two additional players and take their squad up to 20 players for the remaining PSL 6 20 matches.

Moreover, teams could pick one additional foreign player in these two picks.

Player participation depends on meeting travel and quarantine requirements for the Abu Dhabi leg.

Here are the new players of PSL 6:

Lahore Qalandars:

Tim David
Sultan Ahmed from UAE

Multan Sultans:

Shimron Hetymer
Johnson Charles from West Indies
Wasim Mohammad from UAE
Hammad Azam

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Haris

Islamabad United:

Mohammad Akhlaq

Quetta Gladiators:

Zahir Khan
Khurram Shehzad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Bismillah Khan

It should be mentioned here that the rest of the picks have been withheld by the teams for later.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier confirmed it had received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

According to the details, the PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalize all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, in this regard, commented, ‘We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.’

Adsense 728×90

Read More

West Indies will hold a professional cricketer draft for the 2021/22 season
2 hours ago
Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will...
All  Sri Lankan cricket team have refused to sign a new central contract
3 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketers refuse to sign new contracts

All 24 cricketers who had been given new contracts by their Sri...
PSL 6
2 days ago
PSL 6: PCB secures all pending approvals from UAE Government

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it has received all outstanding...
Head Of Women’s Cricket
3 days ago
PCB In Search Of New Head Of Women’s Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) announced today that it will advertise the post...
Asia Cup 2021
3 days ago
Asia Cup 2021 Postponed Once Again Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Asia Cup 2021 has been postponed due to rising cases of coronavirus,...
PSL 6 to be postponed
3 days ago
PSL Owners May Postpone Remaining Matches If Clarity Not Given

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners on Wednesday (today)...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United4316+0.202
4Lahore Qalandars4316+0.085
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97