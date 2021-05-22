PSL 2021: New Players Selected For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

The player replacements meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches was held today (Saturday), which now has ended.

According to the details, all teams had the option to pick two additional players and take their squad up to 20 players for the remaining PSL 6 20 matches.

Moreover, teams could pick one additional foreign player in these two picks.

Player participation depends on meeting travel and quarantine requirements for the Abu Dhabi leg.

Here are the new players of PSL 6:

Lahore Qalandars:

Tim David

Sultan Ahmed from UAE

Multan Sultans:

Shimron Hetymer

Johnson Charles from West Indies

Wasim Mohammad from UAE

Hammad Azam

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Haris

Islamabad United:

Mohammad Akhlaq

Quetta Gladiators:

Zahir Khan

Khurram Shehzad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Bismillah Khan

It should be mentioned here that the rest of the picks have been withheld by the teams for later.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier confirmed it had received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

According to the details, the PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalize all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, in this regard, commented, ‘We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.’