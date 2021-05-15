psl 2021 remaining matches will take place in Abu Dhabi: sources

The remaining matches for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which was abandoned due to a sharp COVID-19 rise across Pakistan, likely to take place in Abu Dabhi.

Former test cricketer Rashdi Latif in his tweet said that PSL 2021 remaining matches will take place in Abu Dhabi.

The remaining PSL matches will be played in Abu Dhabi۔ — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) May 15, 2021

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the schedule of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Six.

According to the PCB, the PSL 6 matches will resume on 1 June with the final scheduled for 20 June. Prior to the commencement of matches, a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will start from 22 May in one hotel and the following three days of training sessions.

Here Is The Complete Schedule

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)

2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

20 June: Final (N)