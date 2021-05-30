PSL 2021: Remaining Players Send Back To Home Due To Delay In Visa

The Pakistan Super League’s medical panel has sent the players back home due to a delay in getting the UAE visa.
Thirteen people in Karachi and Lahore were sent home. Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmed was also sent back home.
According to the details, all the players will depart for Abu Dhabi on the first available commercial flight as soon as visas are issued.
It should be mentioned here that the remaining players were quarantined in hotels in Lahore and Karachi since May 24.
Earlier, the remaining players including Sarfraz Ahmed went back to the hotel again from the airport after they were not issued the visa to play the remaining PSL 6 matches in UAE.
According to sources, Sarfraz Ahmed was in quarantine at the hotel for seven days and also expressed displeasure with the PCB management.
PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time
PSL 2021: Schedule, timings
1 June
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST
2 June
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
3 June
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm
4 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
5 June
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm
6 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm
7 June
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
8 June
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
9 June
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
10 June
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
11 June
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm
12 June
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm
13 June
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
14 June
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
16 June
Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm
17 June
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm
18 June
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm
20 June
Final (N) – 8.30 pm
