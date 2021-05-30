PSL 2021: Remaining Players Send Back To Home Due To Delay In Visa

The Pakistan Super League’s medical panel has sent the players back home due to a delay in getting the UAE visa.

Thirteen people in Karachi and Lahore were sent home. Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmed was also sent back home.

According to the details, all the players will depart for Abu Dhabi on the first available commercial flight as soon as visas are issued.

It should be mentioned here that the remaining players were quarantined in hotels in Lahore and Karachi since May 24.

Earlier, the remaining players including Sarfraz Ahmed went back to the hotel again from the airport after they were not issued the visa to play the remaining PSL 6 matches in UAE.

According to sources, Sarfraz Ahmed was in quarantine at the hotel for seven days and also expressed displeasure with the PCB management.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time

Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.

PSL 2021: Schedule, timings

1 June

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST

2 June

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

3 June

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm

4 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

5 June

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm

6 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm

7 June

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

8 June

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

9 June

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

10 June

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

11 June

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm

12 June

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm

13 June

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

14 June

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

16 June

Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm

17 June

Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm

18 June

Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm

20 June

Final (N) – 8.30 pm