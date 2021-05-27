PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 Others Have Not Yet Received UAE Visa

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that 25 people have not yet received UAE visas to play the remaining matches of PSL 6.
According to PCB, 25 people, including Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed, fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain and Imran Khan, while PCB media department official Emad Hameed has also not got the visa.
However, PCB now confirmed that the issue of 25 people who did not get visas is being resolved. All the people will remain in the bio-secure bubble for the time being.
After the issuance of visas, all the people will be flown to Abu Dhabi by a separate chartered flight.
PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time
Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.
PSL 2021: Schedule, timings
1 June
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST
2 June
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
3 June
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm
4 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
5 June
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm
6 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm
7 June
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
8 June
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
9 June
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
10 June
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
11 June
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm
12 June
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm
13 June
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
14 June
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
16 June
Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm
17 June
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm
18 June
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm
20 June
Final (N) – 8.30 pm