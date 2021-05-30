PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Couldn’t Leave For UAE due to clearance issues

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed and 10 other players could not leave for Abu Dhabi as he was denied clearance to play the remaining PSL 6 matches.

According to sources, 5 people including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain left Karachi for Abu Dhabi while all 10 people from Lahore including Sarfaraz Ahmed were denied clearance to travel to the country.

Sources said that all the people including Sarfraz Ahmed have reached the hotel again from the airport and will remain in quarantine till their departure to Abu Dhabi.

According to sources, Sarfraz Ahmed has been in quarantine at the hotel for seven days and has also expressed displeasure with the PCB management.

All the people from Lahore were scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi by commercial flights at 4 am this morning, but they too have returned to the hotel due to the clearance issue.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time

Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.

PSL 2021: Schedule, timings

1 June

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST

2 June

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

3 June

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm

4 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

5 June

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm

6 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm

7 June

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

8 June

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

9 June

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

10 June

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

11 June

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm

12 June

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm

13 June

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

14 June

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

16 June

Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm

17 June

Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm

18 June

Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm

20 June

Final (N) – 8.30 pm