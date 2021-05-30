PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Couldn’t Leave For UAE due to clearance issues

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed and 10 other players could not leave for Abu Dhabi as he was denied clearance to play the remaining PSL 6 matches.
According to sources, 5 people including fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain left Karachi for Abu Dhabi while all 10 people from Lahore including Sarfaraz Ahmed were denied clearance to travel to the country.
Sources said that all the people including Sarfraz Ahmed have reached the hotel again from the airport and will remain in quarantine till their departure to Abu Dhabi.
According to sources, Sarfraz Ahmed has been in quarantine at the hotel for seven days and has also expressed displeasure with the PCB management.
All the people from Lahore were scheduled to leave for Abu Dhabi by commercial flights at 4 am this morning, but they too have returned to the hotel due to the clearance issue.
PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time
Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.
PSL 2021: Schedule, timings
1 June
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST
2 June
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
3 June
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm
4 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
5 June
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm
6 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm
7 June
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
8 June
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
9 June
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
10 June
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
11 June
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm
12 June
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm
13 June
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
14 June
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
16 June
Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm
17 June
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm
18 June
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm
20 June
Final (N) – 8.30 pm
