Double Click 970×250

PSL 2021: Schedule Of Remaining PSL 6 Matches Delayed

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 07:22 pm
Adsense 300×600
psl 6

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6) has been delayed as the travel plan was not issued.

According to the details, the charter flights to Abu Dhabi will depart on May 26.

On the other hand, players participating in the PSL 6 remaining matches have got themselves tested for coronavirus before leaving for UAE.

Tomorrow all the people associated with the Pakistan Super League will quarantine themselves in Lahore, Karachi’s hotel.

Corona test results of all players and coaching staff will be released tomorrow.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier confirmed it had received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

According to the details, the PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalize all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, in this regard, commented, ‘We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.’

Adsense 728×90

Read More

PSL 6
1 day ago
PSL 2021: New Players Selected For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

The player replacements meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches...
West Indies will hold a professional cricketer draft for the 2021/22 season
1 day ago
Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will...
All  Sri Lankan cricket team have refused to sign a new central contract
1 day ago
Sri Lanka cricketers refuse to sign new contracts

All 24 cricketers who had been given new contracts by their Sri...
PSL 6
3 days ago
PSL 6: PCB secures all pending approvals from UAE Government

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it has received all outstanding...
Head Of Women’s Cricket
4 days ago
PCB In Search Of New Head Of Women’s Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) announced today that it will advertise the post...
Asia Cup 2021
4 days ago
Asia Cup 2021 Postponed Once Again Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Asia Cup 2021 has been postponed due to rising cases of coronavirus,...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Karachi Kings5326+0.697
2 Peshawar Zalmi5326+0.273
3 Islamabad United4316+0.202
4Lahore Qalandars4316+0.085
5 Multan Sultans5142-0.213
6 Quetta Gladiators5142-0.97