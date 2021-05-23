PSL 2021: Schedule Of Remaining PSL 6 Matches Delayed

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6) has been delayed as the travel plan was not issued.

According to the details, the charter flights to Abu Dhabi will depart on May 26.

On the other hand, players participating in the PSL 6 remaining matches have got themselves tested for coronavirus before leaving for UAE.

Tomorrow all the people associated with the Pakistan Super League will quarantine themselves in Lahore, Karachi’s hotel.

Corona test results of all players and coaching staff will be released tomorrow.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier confirmed it had received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi.

According to the details, the PCB will now hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalize all details, which will be shared in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, in this regard, commented, ‘We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.’