PSL 6: Franchise Owners Suggest postponing the tournament: Sources

Amidst operational issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held an emergency meeting of franchise owners to examine the situation in the staging of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

According to sources, the issues related to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the remaining PSL 6 matches, might result in the postponement of the tournament.

During the meeting, the PCB officials sought two more hours to decide about an alternate venue while the franchise owners suggested postponing the tournament.

“Holding the remaining 20 PSL matches were proving difficult under the current circumstances and the tournament may not be held in Abu Dhabi,” sourced added.

They said the PCB had got all the required approvals from the UAE authorities including that of chartered flights.

“Sharjah can be an option and will come under discussion during the meeting,” they said.

Departure Delayed Again

The departure of chartered flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been delayed due to some technical reasons.

This is the third time the players and officials’ departure for the UAE has been postponed.

The flight was previously scheduled to leave for the UAE at 8:00 am on Wednesday, which was later rescheduled to Thursday, 3 pm.

The board is planning to begin the PSL remainders from 5th June but a final schedule is expected to be announced today.

Earlier, a 233-member contingent from Pakistan, including players, team support staff, coaches, broadcast staff and match officials, was scheduled to board two different chartered flights from Lahore and Karachi to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning for the remaining PSL matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi. The flight, however, was postponed.

PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time

Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Schedule and time (Pakistan Super League) Season 6th.

PSL 2021: Schedule, timings

1 June

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST

2 June

Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

3 June

Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm

4 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

5 June

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm

6 June

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm

7 June

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

8 June

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

9 June

Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

10 June

Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm

11 June

Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm

12 June

Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm

13 June

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am

Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm

14 June

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm

16 June

Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm

17 June

Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm

18 June

Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm

20 June

Final (N) – 8.30 pm