The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the players and officials have undergone two COVID-19 tests after reaching Abu Dhabi for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.
According to a PCB official, the first test was conducted after the team’s landing at the Abu Dhabi Airport on Thursday while the second test was conducted on Friday morning.
“We have been told that only the players and officials turning positive will be intimated about test report. Till that time, all tests stand negative as there was no intimation,” the official said.
However, all the cricketers are currently quarantining in their respective rooms at two different locations after their arrival in Abu Dhabi.
“We are being looked after well and were given a resounding welcome upon arrival here,” he added.
“After the arrival of remaining players, we would be in a position to know as to when the PSL matches will be given thumbs up. Till the time all the players reach here, the PCB will not release the much-awaited schedule,” he said.
Note that the remaining PSL 6 is all set to resume at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium from the first week of June.
PSL 6 Schedule 2021 With Venue And Time
Check the updated list of PSL 2021 Complete Schedule.
PSL 2021: Schedule, timings
1 June
Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm IST
2 June
Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
3 June
Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 8.30 pm
4 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
5 June
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D) – 5.30 pm
Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N) – 10.30 pm
6 June
Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N) – 11.30 pm
7 June
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
8 June
Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
9 June
Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
10 June
Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N) – 8.30 pm
11 June
Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N) – 8.30 pm
12 June
Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D)- 5.30 pm
13 June
Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)- 1.30 am
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N) – 8.30 pm
14 June
Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N) – 8.30 pm
16 June
Qualifier (1 v 2) (N) – 8.30 pm
17 June
Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N) – 8.30 pm
18 June
Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N) – 8.30 pm
20 June
Final (N) – 8.30 pm