Despite announcing to host the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches in Abu Dhabi, the UAE government has put tough restrictions.

According to details, the Abu Dhabi government has given Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) clearance to stage the remaining PSL 6 matches but wants everyone included in the league to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Also, an important virtual meeting, featuring PCB and franchises will be held today (Wednesday) to discuss the tough conditions laid down by the UAE government.

According to the PCB sources, in a short period of time, the conditions related to COVID-19 can not be implemented and also it is not possible to cover travel issues including the vaccination campaign.

However, an important decision regarding the remaining matches is expected in the next few hours.

Earlier, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday allowed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the remaining 20 matches of PSL 6 in Abu Dhabi.

As soon as ECB got clearance from the UAE authorities, they conveyed the decision to PCB, confirmed the sources.

Sources further added that the PCB will make a final announcement in this regard in consultation with the franchises.

Previously, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the schedule of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Six.

Here Is The Complete Schedule

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)

2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

20 June: Final (N)