PSL 6: PCB strengthens COVID-19 protocols For Players Ahead of remaining matches

24th May, 2021. 09:42 am
PSL 6 remaining matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put stringent COVID-19 protocols in place for local players and officials for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

According to the details, participants reporting from other cities in Lahore and Karachi were barred from coming on public transport.

Players are barred from travelling in their personal vehicles with the driver. The player is only allowed to drive his own car to reach the hotel.

Moreover, the players will enter the bio-secure bubble today (Monday) and then get tested for coronavirus for the second time. The PSL franchise teams will leave for Abu Dhabi via a chartered plane on May 26 (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the squad members have started to send the results of their first coronavirus test to the PSL franchises and have been given instructions over the new COVID-19 protocols.

Note that the abandoned PSL 6 matches will take place in Abu Dhabi. The teams have been finalized, however, the schedule is yet to be announced.

Here is the list of new players of PSL 6:

Lahore Qalandars:

Tim David
Sultan Ahmed from UAE

Multan Sultans:

Shimron Hetymer
Johnson Charles from West Indies
Wasim Mohammad from UAE
Hammad Azam

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Haris

Islamabad United:

Mohammad Akhlaq

Quetta Gladiators:

Zahir Khan
Khurram Shehzad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Bismillah Khan

PSL 6: PCB Secures All Pending Approvals From UAE Govt.

Earlier, PCB Chief Executive (CEO) Wasim Khan said, “We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.”

He said, “We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.”

He added, “The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalize all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course.”

Khan also added, “I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June.”

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”

