Ahead of the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches to be played in Abu Dhabi, the UAE government has issued visas to all players and support staff travelling from India and South Africa.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director Communications Sami Burni has informed that the Indian and South Africans have received visas to travel to Abu Dhabi ahead of PSL 6.

David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Herschelle Gibbs, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport and Michael Smith have all received their travel documents.

He said all members of the support staff from South Africa were also issued travel visas by the UAE authorities.

On Tuesday, the PCB had to suspend its scheduled chartered flights to UAE due to the delay in the issuance of visas.

Two aircraft were earlier scheduled to leave from Lahore and Karachi on Wednesday to take 233 passengers to Abu Dhabi for the PSL. However, a late-night message by the board on Tuesday stated that the flight has now been delayed by 24 hours.

“Departure to UAE from Pakistan delayed by a day due to non-issuance of visas of all passengers,” a PCB official had said.

“We can’t do much, it is what it is,” the official added.

Another source had said that PCB was banking on the assurance of the Emirates Cricket Board. The UAE board had informed PCB after 10 pm about the delay in the issuance of visas.

PSL 6 New Players

Here is the list of new players of PSL 6:

Lahore Qalandars:

Tim David

Sultan Ahmed from UAE

Multan Sultans:

Shimron Hetymer

Johnson Charles from West Indies

Wasim Mohammad from UAE

Hammad Azam

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Haris

Islamabad United:

Mohammad Akhlaq

Quetta Gladiators:

Zahir Khan

Khurram Shehzad

Peshawar Zalmi:

Bismillah Khan

PCB Secured All Pending Approvals From UAE Govt.

Earlier, PCB Chief Executive (CEO) Wasim Khan said, “We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go.”

He said, “We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event.”

He added, “The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalize all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course.”

Khan also added, “I take this opportunity to thank my staff for their untiring efforts and hard work that included sacrificing their Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in an effort to ensure the PCB honours its commitment to its fans to hold the remaining matches of the tournament in June.”

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world.”