Shahid Afridi Loves Cherishing Small Moments With Family; Watch Video

Shahid Afridi is one of the iconic cricketers of Pakistan’s history but apart from his profession, he is known as the best fathers in the world as Boom Boom Afridi never fails to express his unconditional love for his daughters.

A recent video shared by Shahid Afridi on Twitter showed how much he values family time and loves to spend moments with his daughters and wife.

“The best thing a parent can do for their child is to spend time with them, nurture them and watch them grow, regardless of their gender. Feeling blessed to be spending time with mine through life’s journey, and cherish small moments, just like this, Alhamdulillah #FamilyTime,” the caption read along with the post.

In the video, Afridi was seen with his youngest daughter Arwa who was busy listening to the 99 Names of ALLAH, played on the television.

The best thing a parent can do for their child is to spend time with them, nurture them and watch them grow, regardless of their gender. Feeling blessed to be spending time with mine through life’s journey, and cherish small moments, just like this, Alhamdulillah #FamilyTime pic.twitter.com/dJskKQcByh — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 7, 2021

Shahid Afridi has 5 daughters with whom he spends quality time. However, being a father, he has some future plans for his girls.

As much as he loves his daughters, he has clearly said that he won’t allow his daughter to play any outdoor sports. Afridi said he can’t allow his daughters due to religious and social reasons.

In an interview, Boom Boom Afridi had talked about his controversial statement.

The host asked “You have said you will not allow your daughters to participate in sports after which you had to face lots of criticism. Do you think girls should not participate in sports?”

On which he replied, “They should play, why not? I think I play all my indoor games with my daughters.”

The host asked again, “What would you say if your daughters grow up and tell you they want to be a cricketer like their father?”

Shahid Afridi had replied, “If she wanted to be a cricketer she would have started training from the beginning age of 10-11 years of age. Your mind can’t change like that when you are 19 or 20. I believe it’s my job as a parent to tell them what is the right thing to do. I think there are other better things than being a cricketer in their life which they want to do.”