Shahid Afridi Opens Up About The Societal Pressure To Have A Son

One of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan, Shahid Afridi has recently opened up about the social pressure for having a son.

In a recent interview, Afridi shared how he faced massive social pressure to have a son and how strongly he stands against it.

He said, “Fathers and daughters share a special bond and so do We.”

Shahid Afridi is one of the iconic cricketers of Pakistan’s history but apart from his profession, he is known as the best fathers in the world as Boom Boom Afridi never fails to express his unconditional love for his daughters.

Earlier, a recent video shared by Shahid Afridi on Twitter had shown how much he values family time and loves to spend moments with his daughters and wife.

“The best thing a parent can do for their child is to spend time with them, nurture them and watch them grow, regardless of their gender. Feeling blessed to be spending time with mine through life’s journey, and cherish small moments, just like this, Alhamdulillah #FamilyTime,” the caption read along with the post.

In the video, Afridi was seen with his youngest daughter Arwa who was busy listening to the 99 Names of ALLAH, played on the television.

Shahid Afridi has 5 daughters with whom he spends quality time. However, being a father, he has some future plans for his girls.

As much as he loves his daughters, he has clearly said that he won’t allow his daughter to play any outdoor sports. Afridi said he can’t allow his daughters due to religious and social reasons.