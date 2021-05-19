Shahid Afridi Shares Message For Palestinian Children

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has shared a message for the children of Palestine on Wednesday.

The cricketer shared a photo with his daughter, holding Palestinian flags on the micro-blogging site Twitter, and wrote,

“This message is for you, children of the land of Palestine

We are far away here,

But our hearts beat with you,

In the same way as the hearts of our fathers and their fathers,

Beat with your ancestors

All the knots of sorrow, anxiety, fear, and worry are temporary

All avenues of grief are temporary”

یہ پیغام ارض فلسطین کے بچو تمہارے لئے ہے

یہاں دور بہت دور ہیں ہم،

مگر یہ دل ہمارے دھڑکتے ہیں تمہارے ساتھ،

اسی طرح جس طرح سے ہمارے آبا اور ان کے آبا کے دل،

تمہارے اجداد کے ساتھ دھڑکتے تھے

دکھ، اندیشہ، خوف اور فکر کی تمام گرہیں عارضی ہیں

غم کی تمام راہیں عارضی ہیں!#آزاد_فلسطین_ہو pic.twitter.com/9b3FZfCbyK — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 19, 2021

Palestine under Fire

Israeli massacres in Gaza continue as tension grows in Palestine and its surrounding settlements amid violence exploding as hundreds of worshippers were attacked by Israeli defense forces during prayers on the night of Layla’tul’Qadr, near Al-Aqsa mosque.

Netizens from all around the globe have been addressing the unfairness and speaking up about the attack. The general disappointment and the shock towards utter silence from the world leaders have been highlighted.

Amid the protests, Pakistani celebrities also stepped forward as they took a stand and called for peace.