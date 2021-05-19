Double Click 970×250

Shahid Afridi Shares Message For Palestinian Children

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:06 am
Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has shared a message for the children of Palestine on Wednesday.

The cricketer shared a photo with his daughter, holding Palestinian flags on the micro-blogging site Twitter, and wrote,

“This message is for you, children of the land of Palestine
We are far away here,
But our hearts beat with you,
In the same way as the hearts of our fathers and their fathers,
Beat with your ancestors
All the knots of sorrow, anxiety, fear, and worry are temporary
All avenues of grief are temporary”

 

Palestine under Fire

Israeli massacres in Gaza continue as tension grows in Palestine and its surrounding settlements amid violence exploding as hundreds of worshippers were attacked by Israeli defense forces during prayers on the night of Layla’tul’Qadr, near Al-Aqsa mosque.

Netizens from all around the globe have been addressing the unfairness and speaking up about the attack. The general disappointment and the shock towards utter silence from the world leaders have been highlighted.

Amid the protests, Pakistani celebrities also stepped forward as they took a stand and called for peace.

