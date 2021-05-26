Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Make Comeback for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar’s advice for Mohammad Amir

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 01:04 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Shoaib Akhtar advises Amir to be mature and make Pakistan comeback

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised Muhammad Amir to resolve disputes with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and return to the national team.

According to the reports, in a recent interview, the Rawalpindi Express said that Mohammad Amir is a great asset for Pakistan Cricket, and he should make a comeback to serve his country.

He said that Mohammad Amir must act responsibly, and think about his decision once again.

“Misbah is right when he says that Amir’s pace has gone down. There is nothing wrong with that assessment,” he said.

“I don’t think the team management was unfair with Amir. They gave him full chances before he was dropped from the team.”

“When you have pace and fitness then, you know, you will be in the team regardless and your focus is completely different.”

Recently, Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram also urged PCB to bring back Mohammad Amir for the upcoming T20 World cup.

The legend questioned Misbah-ul-Haq-led team management, expressing his disappointment at the absence of Mohammad Amir.

‘I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan’s World T20 squad,’ the former captain said in a recent interview.

He continued, ‘In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers. Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal.’

‘We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well,’ Akram added.

Back in December 2020, Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket citing differences with the management.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Umar Akmal fine
20 hours ago
National cricketer Umar Akmal pays fine to the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: National cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a fine of Rs 4.25...
BCCI is donating 2000 oxygen concentrators to help fight Covid-19
2 days ago
COVID-19: BCCI to donate 2000 oxygen concentrators across India

To facilitate India's attempts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of...
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
2 days ago
Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board...
Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket series is planned to be held in the UAE
2 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE this year

Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to...
psl 6
3 days ago
PSL 2021: Schedule Of Remaining PSL 6 Matches Delayed

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6)...
PSL 6
4 days ago
PSL 2021: New Players Selected For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

The player replacements meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yasra Rizvi newborn
35 seconds ago
Photo of Yasra Rizvi with her newborn makes rounds on social media

Leading actress and writer of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry Yasra Rizvi, who...
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
5 mins ago
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in...
US
6 mins ago
US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks...
Vaccination drive for people above 19 years
47 mins ago
Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years...