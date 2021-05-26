Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised Muhammad Amir to resolve disputes with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and return to the national team.

According to the reports, in a recent interview, the Rawalpindi Express said that Mohammad Amir is a great asset for Pakistan Cricket, and he should make a comeback to serve his country.

He said that Mohammad Amir must act responsibly, and think about his decision once again.

“Misbah is right when he says that Amir’s pace has gone down. There is nothing wrong with that assessment,” he said.

“I don’t think the team management was unfair with Amir. They gave him full chances before he was dropped from the team.”

“When you have pace and fitness then, you know, you will be in the team regardless and your focus is completely different.”

Recently, Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram also urged PCB to bring back Mohammad Amir for the upcoming T20 World cup.

The legend questioned Misbah-ul-Haq-led team management, expressing his disappointment at the absence of Mohammad Amir.

‘I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan’s World T20 squad,’ the former captain said in a recent interview.

He continued, ‘In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers. Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal.’

‘We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well,’ Akram added.

Back in December 2020, Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket citing differences with the management.