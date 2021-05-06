Double Click 970×250

Shoaib Akhtar requests to people to wear masks and save lives

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 10:20 am
Pakistan Cricket Legend Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In his recent Instagram post, Shoaib Akhtar said, “Mask pehn lain, social distancing rakh lain. Bacha lain zindagi apnay buzurgo ki aur baro ki aur apni bhi (roughly translated to: wear masks, follow social distancing, save lives of your elders and yourself),”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoaib Akhtar (@imshoaibakhtar)

The former fast bowler made his “simple” request in a post with a picture of him appealing with his hands.

Earlier, Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar appealed to cricket boards of Pakistan and India to postpone the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to increasing cases of coronavirus in the region.

The Rawalpindi Express took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote,

“BCCI & PCB should both rethink if this is a good time to continue the IPL or restart the PSL. Things are tough.” He also added the snippet of his vlog in the tweet.

In his vlog, Akhtar said that India should immediately put a stop on IPL as the country is in the most horrific situation due to COVID-19.

“India is burning IPL must stop.” He added, “I also want PSL to not happen this year in June. If a pandemic is spreading then PSL should not happen in June.”

Former Pakistani pacer said that IPL is not important, however, the money being used on it should be provided to the needy people of India so oxygen tanks can be brought to save people’s lives.

“We do not want cricket, we do not want heroes, we do not want entertainment at this time. We right now want people to be saved in India and Pakistan,” appealed Akhtar.

