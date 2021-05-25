Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir sign with Caribbean Premier League

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 12:29 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Shoaib Malik Mohammad Amir

Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have signed a contract with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir will play for Barbados Tridents while former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will feature in Guyana Amazon Warriors for the tournaments.
“The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe,” read a statement by the league.

Caribbean Premier League matches will start from August 28 to September 19.

The players’ draft for the inclusion of other players in the CPL will be on May 28.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Fawad Chaudhry Reko Diq case
1 hour ago
All decisions against PIA in Reko Diq case reversed: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that all...
Boris Johnson anti-Islamic remarks
2 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for his anti-Islamic remarks

British PM Boris Johnson apologized for the anti-Islamic remarks made by him...
FM Qureshi
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi ensures all steps be taken to protect Palestine

Peace in the Middle East cannot be established without resolving the Palestinian...
Murad Raas Lahore
5 hours ago
Schools to open in Lahore & other districts from June 7, Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced to open schools in Lahore...
Umar Akmal fine
6 hours ago
National cricketer Umar Akmal pays fine to the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: National cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a fine of Rs 4.25...
Shalimar Express Sukkur
7 hours ago
Sukkur: Shalimar Express bogies derailed near Khairpur

Sukkur: The engine of Shalimar Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore became...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry Reko Diq case
1 hour ago
All decisions against PIA in Reko Diq case reversed: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that all...
Boris Johnson anti-Islamic remarks
2 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for his anti-Islamic remarks

British PM Boris Johnson apologized for the anti-Islamic remarks made by him...
FM Qureshi
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi ensures all steps be taken to protect Palestine

Peace in the Middle East cannot be established without resolving the Palestinian...
Murad Raas Lahore
5 hours ago
Schools to open in Lahore & other districts from June 7, Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced to open schools in Lahore...