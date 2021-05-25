Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir sign with Caribbean Premier League

Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir have signed a contract with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir will play for Barbados Tridents while former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will feature in Guyana Amazon Warriors for the tournaments.

“The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe,” read a statement by the league.

Caribbean Premier League matches will start from August 28 to September 19.

The players’ draft for the inclusion of other players in the CPL will be on May 28.