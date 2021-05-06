Double Click 970×250

Somerset sign New Zealand batsman Devon Conway for T20 Blast

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 10:52 am
Adsense 300×600
County Championship: Devon Conway joins Somerset for Blast

Cricketer Devon Conway will join Somerset County Cricket Club for nine T20 Blast matches in 2021.

The exciting New Zealand batsman will be available to the county between June 23 and July 18, a stay which will also incorporate two County Championship matches.

Conway averages 59.12 with a strike rate of 151.11 for the Black Caps in T20Is, while his career T20 record is 3,149 runs at 44.35 with a strike rate of 129.74.

“Somerset has a very good reputation and I am looking forward to joining the team at an important part of the season,” said Conway after the signing. Adding that,  “I’m looking forward to the challenge.

He added, “England is one of the places where everyone wants to test their skills during the summer and hopefully, I can positively contribute to success in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship.”

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Lucknow blast three killed
14 mins ago
Blast during oxygen cylinders’ refilling Kills Three, Injures Six In Lucknow

Three people have been killed and six others left wounded after a...
Shaukat Tarin New Finance Minister
33 mins ago
“Incumbent Govt. Taking Steps to control inflation, increase revenue”: Shaukat Tarin

The newly-appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has on Thursday (today) said that...
Ibrahima Diallo Is Leaving tThe Ohio State Men's Basketball Program.
45 mins ago
Ibrahima Diallo says goodbye to Buckeye Nation

Ibrahima Diallo is leaving the Ohio State men's basketball program. The decision...
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares
48 mins ago
Jeff Bezos Offloads Nearly $2.5bn of Amazon shares

The founder of technology giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos sells nearly $2.5 billion...
Kathryn Bryce to lead in T20I series against Ireland
53 mins ago
Kathryn Bryce to lead in T20I series against Ireland

Scotland Women are set to play against Ireland Women in a four-match...
Sonya Hussyn
1 hour ago
Sonya Hussyn All Smiles & Dazzles In Recent Clicks

Talented actress Sonya Hussyn is serving supreme elegance as she all smiles in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Lucknow blast three killed
14 mins ago
Blast during oxygen cylinders’ refilling Kills Three, Injures Six In Lucknow

Three people have been killed and six others left wounded after a...
Shaukat Tarin New Finance Minister
33 mins ago
“Incumbent Govt. Taking Steps to control inflation, increase revenue”: Shaukat Tarin

The newly-appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has on Thursday (today) said that...
Ibrahima Diallo Is Leaving tThe Ohio State Men's Basketball Program.
45 mins ago
Ibrahima Diallo says goodbye to Buckeye Nation

Ibrahima Diallo is leaving the Ohio State men's basketball program. The decision...
Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares
48 mins ago
Jeff Bezos Offloads Nearly $2.5bn of Amazon shares

The founder of technology giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos sells nearly $2.5 billion...