Cricketer Devon Conway will join Somerset County Cricket Club for nine T20 Blast matches in 2021.

The exciting New Zealand batsman will be available to the county between June 23 and July 18, a stay which will also incorporate two County Championship matches.

Conway averages 59.12 with a strike rate of 151.11 for the Black Caps in T20Is, while his career T20 record is 3,149 runs at 44.35 with a strike rate of 129.74.

“Somerset has a very good reputation and I am looking forward to joining the team at an important part of the season,” said Conway after the signing. Adding that, “I’m looking forward to the challenge.

He added, “England is one of the places where everyone wants to test their skills during the summer and hopefully, I can positively contribute to success in the Vitality Blast and the County Championship.”