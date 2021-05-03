Double Click 970×250

Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 03:00 pm
Adsense 300×600
Thisara Perera

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket after nearly 12 years in the sport, the country’s cricket board (SLC) said on Monday.

As per the details, Thisara Perera who is one of Sri Lanka’s finest all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Perera announced his decision to the Sri Lankan selectors ahead of a meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Perera received his maiden call-up into the national squad as an emergency replacement for Angelo Mathews during Sri Lanka’s tour of India in late 2009. In just his third match, he starred with both bat and ball to help Sri Lanka edge past India in Mirpur in Bangladesh.

Perera had a lukewarm 2015 World Cup campaign. He managed to pick up only 6 wickets in the tournament and was ineffective with the bat.

Perera represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, 84 T20Is and 6 Tests.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

New Zealand
4 hours ago
New Zealand becomes the No.1 Ranked ICC ODI team

New Zealand have grabbed the top position in the new ICC ODI...
Yasir Shah
1 day ago
Happy birthday to the incredible Yasir Shah

Pakistan’s leg-spinner Yasir Shah is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Shah has...
Pak Vs Zim
2 days ago
Pakistan Defeated Zimbabwe by An Innings and 116 Runs In The First Test

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first...
Heath Streak
3 days ago
Former Zimbabwe Skipper accepts corruption charges but denies match fixing

Former Skipper of Zimbabwe Heath Streak on Thursday apologized for the eight...
Harare Test: Pakistan's Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176
4 days ago
Harare Test: Pakistan’s Superb Bowling, Zimbabwe All Out At 176

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan, which proved...
pakistan
4 days ago
1st Test: Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe after action-packed T20Is

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the first Test match to be...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

13 mins ago
Annie Murphy admits she is sending ‘bribe’ to Dan Levy, But why?

Canadian actress Annie Murphy has revealed that she has been sending money...
CM Sindh
27 mins ago
‘Govt. will not tolerate violations of COVID-19 SOPs,’ Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities...
Fawad Chaudhry Babar Awan
32 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry, Babar Awan Hold Joint Press Conference Today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and Adviser on Parliamentary...
Javed Latif
38 mins ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in hate-speech case

A court in Lahore has on Monday extended the physical remand of...