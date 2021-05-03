Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera announces retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket after nearly 12 years in the sport, the country’s cricket board (SLC) said on Monday.

As per the details, Thisara Perera who is one of Sri Lanka’s finest all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Perera announced his decision to the Sri Lankan selectors ahead of a meeting scheduled on Thursday.

Perera received his maiden call-up into the national squad as an emergency replacement for Angelo Mathews during Sri Lanka’s tour of India in late 2009. In just his third match, he starred with both bat and ball to help Sri Lanka edge past India in Mirpur in Bangladesh.

Perera had a lukewarm 2015 World Cup campaign. He managed to pick up only 6 wickets in the tournament and was ineffective with the bat.

Perera represented Sri Lanka in 166 ODIs, 84 T20Is and 6 Tests.