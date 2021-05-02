Adsense 970×250

Steve Smith ‘desperate’ to lead Australia again

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 11:32 am
Steve Smith Receives a Big Boost Of Captaincy, He Could Return To Lead Australia
A report has revealed that former captain of the Australian national team Steve Smith wants to lead the team again.

As per the report, Smith; whose probe in 2018 following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa resulted in the 31-year-old being banned for a year and suspended from leadership roles until May 2020, said that he wanted to lead his country again.

The reported quoted head of the Ethics Centre Dr Simon Longstaff’s statement, and said; ‘I’ve always believed that if people have done the wrong thing, have paid a particular penalty and they show that they have been open in their acceptance of wrongdoing and genuinely remorseful, then they should not be excluded for all opportunities into the future, and I would apply that to Steven Smith,’

Those words come at an intriguing juncture for Australian cricket, with Tim Paine, the current Test captain, turning 37 on the eve of the 2021-22 Ashes.

Viewed by his Cricket Australia bosses as a safe pair of hands in succession to Smith, Paine is now struggling to justify his place in the XI due to a combination of his age, a first-class batting average of 30 and the fact that Australia have lost twice at home to India during his tenure.

Dates for the Ashes – which is set to conclude in Perth next January after a crammed international schedule forced a re-jig of the traditional order of matches – are to be confirmed on May 12-13.

