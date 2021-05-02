‘Tokyo Olympics 2021 could be held without fans,’ says Chief

Adsense 300×250

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has said that Olympics 2021 could take place behind closed doors.

In a recent statement, Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto said the Games could only be a success if organizers‘ completely protect’ athletes and people in Japan, and that she is hopeful people will ‘be glad’ the event went ahead.

Overseas spectators have already been barred from the Games, and this week a decision on domestic fans was delayed until June, with organizers citing a new wave of infections in Japan.

“There might be a situation where we can’t allow any spectators to attend,” Hashimoto conceded in an interview. “The only way that we can call the Games a success is if we completely protect the lives and health of athletes and the people of Japan.”