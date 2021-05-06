Double Click 970×250

UAE Team Emirates signs 3 year deal with Felix Grob

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 02:45 pm
Felix Grob The German Rider joins UAE Team Emirates

The UAE Team Emirates, continuing their run of hiring potential superstars has signed a three-year contract with the young German rider Felix Grob.

Felix Grob signed a professional contract with the squad on a three-year deal from the start of 2022 but will start his WorldTour career as a trainee from August 1 with UAE.

The young talent, in 2020; won gold medals in both the Individual Pursuit and the Kilometre TT events, as well as a bronze medal in the Men’s Team Pursuit at the European under-23 Track Championships in Fiorenzuola d’Arda in Italy.

While commenting about the deal, Felix Grob said, “I have almost no words, I am really really happy,” adding that, “The chance to ride in a such great team is something I wouldn’t have thought possible.

He continued, “I’ve been on the track for many years now, and I believe I can be very successful on the road as well. I feel like I’m in the right place and I am looking forward to wearing the UAE Team Emirates jersey next year.”

