‘Wahab, Amir, and Imad needed in team,’ thinks Shoaib Malik

Web Desk

07th May, 2021. 10:32 am
Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik thinks that the Pakistan team currently needs Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, and Imad Wasim.

Shoaib Malik believes that a good team is made up of a combination of young and experienced cricketers.

“I think a strong team is only built when it includes senior players. For me, this team needs Amir, Wahab, and Imad,” he said.

Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket due to dissatisfaction with the team’s culture, while Wahab has indicated that he is only available for shorter formats. Imad, on the other hand, is available in all formats.

Shoaib Malik earlier slammed at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after an embarrassing defeat from Zimbabwe in the second T20I at Harare Sports Club.

Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team said in his tweet that,

“Unacquainted decision-makers need to take a step back; Babar & the chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion, we need an international white-ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for the coming time.”

“When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation?’

‘When you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen,’ he added.

