Double Click 900 x 250

Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Web Desk

24th May, 2021. 01:14 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Wasim Akram feels Amir should be included in Pakistan's T20 World Cup
Double Click 300 x 250

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring back Mohammad Amir for the upcoming T20 World cup.

As per a report, legend Wasim Akram has questioned Misbah-ul-Haq-led team management, expressing his disappointment at the absence of Mohammad Amir.

‘I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan’s World T20 squad,’ former captain said in a recent interview.

He continued, ‘In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers. Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal.’

‘We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well,’ Akram added.

Back in December 2020, Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket citing differences with the management.

He picked six wickets on his Test debut in Sri Lanka. Thereafter, over tours to New Zealand, Australia, and England, he matured remarkably, building up his pace and both new-ball and reverse swing.

Double Click 728 x 90

Read More

Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket series is planned to be held in the UAE
2 hours ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE this year

Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to...
psl 6
18 hours ago
PSL 2021: Schedule Of Remaining PSL 6 Matches Delayed

The schedule of the remaining Pakistan Super League sixth edition (PSL 6)...
PSL 6
2 days ago
PSL 2021: New Players Selected For Remaining PSL 6 Matches

The player replacements meeting for the remaining matches of PSL 6 matches...
West Indies will hold a professional cricketer draft for the 2021/22 season
2 days ago
Cricket West Indies will hold a professional draft for the season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the Professional Cricketers Draft will...
All  Sri Lankan cricket team have refused to sign a new central contract
2 days ago
Sri Lanka cricketers refuse to sign new contracts

All 24 cricketers who had been given new contracts by their Sri...
PSL 6
4 days ago
PSL 6: PCB secures all pending approvals from UAE Government

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it has received all outstanding...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People
6 mins ago
Punjab: 2% Quota Of Jobs Allocated For Transgender People

The Department of Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) has decided to...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
19 mins ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
24 mins ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Sadaf Kanwal Shahroz Sabzwari
40 mins ago
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the couple which had garnered immense hate...