Wasim Akram urges PCB to bring Amir back for T20 World cup

Former captain and Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bring back Mohammad Amir for the upcoming T20 World cup.

As per a report, legend Wasim Akram has questioned Misbah-ul-Haq-led team management, expressing his disappointment at the absence of Mohammad Amir.

‘I am very surprised because Amir is a very experienced bowler and one of the best in the world in T20 cricket. Personally, I think he should be in Pakistan’s World T20 squad,’ former captain said in a recent interview.

He continued, ‘In World Cup events you need experienced bowlers who can also advise and guide the younger bowlers. Other players also take time off for the birth of their child so what is the big deal.’

‘We need to have more impact players in the T20 squad, those who can play without fear of failure only then can we do well,’ Akram added.

Back in December 2020, Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket citing differences with the management.

He picked six wickets on his Test debut in Sri Lanka. Thereafter, over tours to New Zealand, Australia, and England, he matured remarkably, building up his pace and both new-ball and reverse swing.