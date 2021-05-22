Double Click 970×250

WWE Wrestler Kurt Angle Will Soon Be Visiting Pakistan

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 10:08 pm
Kurt Angle Pakistan

Good news for all the wrestling fans! WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Kurt Angle will soon be coming to Pakistan.

According to the details, American wrestlers will come to Pakistan next year. Kurt Angle will be participating the REW World Championship.

The World Championship is scheduled in Karachi.

Kurt Angle has won several major WWE titles

“I will be the champion by defeating Pakistan’s Koo Brandon and X-Mac,” said Kurt Angle.

Kevin Nash, Rob Van Dam and many other famous wrestlers will be participating in the REW championship.

It was earlier reported that WWE Wrestler cum actor John Cenna will also be coming to Pakistan in July 2021.

