Babar Azam Makes History By Scoring 500 Runs In Single PSL Season

Babar Azam becomes the first player to score 500 runs in a single Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.
Captain Babar Azam made history by becoming the first player to score 500 runs in a single edition of PSL. In the innings against Quetta Gladiators, he smashed 23 runs off 25 balls to take his tournament runs tally to 501.
The all-rounder has smashed as many as 6 fifties in 10 matches and scored runs at an average of 71.57.
He had also held the previous record of most runs in a single edition of PSL which he claimed while scoring 473 runs, batting 11 innings in the previous edition.
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Babar Azam
|2016-2021
|57*
|55
|8
|2017
|90*
|42.91
|1658
|121.65
|0
|20
|6
|213
|35
|(Islamabad United, Karachi Kings)
|Kamran Akmal
|2016-2021
|66
|65
|2
|1763
|107*
|27.98
|1284
|137.30
|3
|11
|8
|188
|83
|(Peshawar Zalmi)
|Shoaib Malik
|2016-2021
|58
|54
|10
|1371
|73
|31.15
|1093
|125.43
|0
|9
|4
|93
|53
|(Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi)
|SR Watson
|2016-2020
|46
|46
|4
|1361
|91*
|32.40
|982
|138.59
|0
|9
|2
|123
|81
|(Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators)
|Fakhar Zaman
|2017-2021
|50
|50
|1
|1351
|94
|27.57
|1012
|133.49
|0
|9
|3
|137
|53
|(Lahore Qalandars)
However, the ongoing PSL 2021 has reached its end as the last doubleheader or the last two league games of this season is being played on Saturday. The two bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings’ battle is on with a lot to play for Karachi. One more defeat and they will also be out of reckoning from the place in knockouts.
Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam and Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani topped the batting and bowling honours, respectively, at the end of the league stage of PSL sixth edition.