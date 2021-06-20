Babar Azam Makes History By Scoring 500 Runs In Single PSL Season

Babar Azam becomes the first player to score 500 runs in a single Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

Captain Babar Azam made history by becoming the first player to score 500 runs in a single edition of PSL. In the innings against Quetta Gladiators, he smashed 23 runs off 25 balls to take his tournament runs tally to 501.

The all-rounder has smashed as many as 6 fifties in 10 matches and scored runs at an average of 71.57.

He had also held the previous record of most runs in a single edition of PSL which he claimed while scoring 473 runs, batting 11 innings in the previous edition.

PSL Most Runs Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Babar Azam 2016-2021 57* 55 8 2017 90* 42.91 1658 121.65 0 20 6 213 35 (Islamabad United, Karachi Kings) Kamran Akmal 2016-2021 66 65 2 1763 107* 27.98 1284 137.30 3 11 8 188 83 (Peshawar Zalmi) Shoaib Malik 2016-2021 58 54 10 1371 73 31.15 1093 125.43 0 9 4 93 53 (Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi) SR Watson 2016-2020 46 46 4 1361 91* 32.40 982 138.59 0 9 2 123 81 (Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators) Fakhar Zaman 2017-2021 50 50 1 1351 94 27.57 1012 133.49 0 9 3 137 53 (Lahore Qalandars)

However, the ongoing PSL 2021 has reached its end as the last doubleheader or the last two league games of this season is being played on Saturday. The two bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings’ battle is on with a lot to play for Karachi. One more defeat and they will also be out of reckoning from the place in knockouts.

Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam and Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani topped the batting and bowling honours, respectively, at the end of the league stage of PSL sixth edition.