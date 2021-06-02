Double Click 728 x 90
Badminton Star Mahnoor Shahzad To Represent Pakistan in Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 01:41 pm
Mahnoor Shahzad Olympics 2021

Pakistan’s top and talented badminton star Mahnoor Shahzad will be representing Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Badminton Federation wished Mahnoor Shahzad good luck for the international sporting event.

Talking to the media officials, Mahnoor said: “My dream has come true. I can’t believe I will represent Pakistan in the Olympics. I will live up to expectations and raise the green crescent flag.”

“Mahnoor Shahzad is the top badminton player and she deserves to participate in the Olympics,” said Syed Arif Hassan while felicitating the player.

She is the first time Pakistani woman who is listed amongst the top 133 women players in the world.

Mahnoor was on the list of the world’s top 100 badminton players but she could not play due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, in the final of the 58th edition of the National Badminton Championship, Shahzad smashed Ghazala Siddique. She had won the final and semifinal with 21-6, 21-13 and 21-6 21-7.

