Ben Dunk Undergoes Lip Surgery Ahead Of PSL 6 Resumption

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 11:44 am
Ben Dunk receives injuries

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars’ Wicket-keeper batsman Ben Dunk has suffered minor injuries during the caching practice session in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the remaining PSL 6 matches.

Ben Dunk, the hard-hitting batsman, got hit on the lips while catching and received seven stitches. He also underwent surgery for the realignment of his lips.

The Australian cricketer is one of the key members of the Qalandars and this blow is something the Qalandars wouldn’t be wanting at this crucial juncture.

Qalandars CEO Sameen Rana gave positive feedback regarding Dunk’s untimely injury. Rana stated he is recovering well and hopes to see the wicketkeeper back in action against Islamabad United on June 9.

“He is recovering well and we are hopeful that he will be available for the 1st game against Islamabad,” Sameen Rana said.

PSL 6: Lahore Qalandars Squad

Led by Sohail Akhtar, the Qalandars are a well-rounded squad with the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Rauf in the mix including a good bunch of foreign stars like Rashid Khan, David Wiese, and Samit Patel.

Earlier, Pakistani showbiz’s dashing actor Bilal Abbas has interacted interestingly with Australian cricketer Ben Dunk on social media.

As Bilal Abbas’s film poster circulates online which shares the same surname as the cricketer, Dunk and the actor were seen in a banter.

Ben Dunk had posted the poster on an Instagram story with a caption that read,  “I have been getting tagged in this a bit today, surely the actor needs a fresh haircut,” as he tagged Khan.

Quick to react with a witty reply, the Cheenkh starlet went on to reference Dunk’s lack of hair in an Instagram story.

“I agree! I’m sure you can understand how difficult it is to maintain long hair,” he said. However, at the same time, Khan made it clear that he was joking.” Love you man. Big fan,” he added more.

