UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dispatched of Jorge Masvidal in brutal fashion when they rematched earlier this year. According to UFC President Dana White, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will soon get another chance to go 2-0 against one of his other rivals.

Dana White confirms Usman vs. Covington rematch

During Kevin Iole Instagram live chat with Dana, Colby Covington would be the next opponent for Usman.