UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dispatched of Jorge Masvidal in brutal fashion when they rematched earlier this year. According to UFC President Dana White, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will soon get another chance to go 2-0 against one of his other rivals.
Dana White confirms Usman vs. Covington rematch
During Kevin Iole Instagram live chat with Dana, Colby Covington would be the next opponent for Usman.
On my @instagram chat today @danawhite said @ColbyCovMMA is next for @ufc welterweight title
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 2, 2021
When they both met first time, Covington lost by TKO to Usman at UFC 245 in December, 2019. By loss against Kamaru, Covington suffered a broken jaw.
Moreover, Kamaru Usman has unstoppable of his career and fans compared him with Georges St-Pierre (widely regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time).
Moreover, after a submission loss in his second ever pro fight in 2013, Usman has comeback very strongly and 18 wins in a row.