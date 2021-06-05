Double Click 728 x 90
Dana White confirms Usman vs. Covington rematch

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 11:20 pm
Usman vs. Covington rematch

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman dispatched of Jorge Masvidal in brutal fashion when they rematched earlier this year. According to UFC President Dana White, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will soon get another chance to go 2-0 against one of his other rivals.

During Kevin Iole Instagram live chat with Dana, Colby Covington would be the next opponent for Usman.

When they both met first time, Covington lost by TKO to Usman at UFC 245 in December, 2019. By loss against Kamaru, Covington suffered a broken  jaw.

Moreover, Kamaru Usman has unstoppable of his career and fans compared him with Georges St-Pierre (widely regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time).

Moreover, after a submission loss in his second ever pro fight in 2013, Usman has comeback very strongly and 18 wins in a row.

