Does Daren Sammy understand Punjabi language?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 03:57 pm
Daren Sammy PSL

Daren Sammy, coach of Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi, and former captain of the West Indies cricket team, is also happy about the resumption of PSL.

In this context, he held a question and answer session with his fans in which he asked them which team they will be supporting in PSL, which is starting again today.

Replying to this tweet of the cricketer, a fan asked if he understood Punjabi, to which he replied vaguely by writing ‘maybe’.

Another user wrote that this time the trophy will be in Zalmi’s name again, ‘go and bring it home with gratitude’.

Daren Sammy replied to this tweet saying, “Inshallah, we will.”

It should be noted that the tournaments for the remaining 20 matches of Pakistan Super League will start again from today. In the 15th match of the league, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will play against each other.

The match will start at 9pm Pakistan time in Abu Dhabi.

