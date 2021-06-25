Double Click 728 x 90
Dominic Thiem Pulls Out Of Wimbledon As he Suffered Wrist Injury

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 11:43 am
Dominic Theim Wrist Injury

Austria’s Dominic Thiem has announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks.

Dominic Thiem, the 27-year-old tennis star, announced on Thursday that he has pulled out of the tournament after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca.

He said, “I’m going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible. They’ve informed me that I might be out for several weeks, but I will do my best to be back on court soon.”

“I’m really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my calendar: Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad. They are very important tournaments for me,” added Thiem.

“I appreciate all the support from the fans in these difficult moments – I’m determined to come back stronger.”

Thiem is the second top 10 players to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exit.

Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam to be suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will return in its usual slot this year.

However, the main draw play at Wimbledon will begin on June 28.

