Ollie Robinson, the renowned English cricketer has been suspended from all international cricket following historic racist and sexist tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013 as a teenager.

Announcing his suspension on Sunday, the England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Ollie Robinson will leave the England camp immediately and return to his county, Sussex.

He will also miss the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Thursday.

However, Robinson issued an apology on Wednesday after admitting to posting “racist and sexist” comments on Twitter as an 18-year-old. He said: “On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist.”

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I would like to unreservedly apologise to anyone I have offended, my teammates and the game as a whole in what has been a day of action and awareness in combatting discrimination from our sport,” he said.

Joe Root, the England captain, said that while Robinson’s debut had been “exceptional” from an on-field performance point of view, his historical actions off-field were unacceptable.

“He’s contributed well with the bat, his performance with the ball was excellent,” Root said.

“He’s showed high levels of skill and he’s definitely got the game that can be successful in Test cricket.”

The captain further added, “But in regards to the stuff that’s happened off the field, it’s not acceptable within our game. We all know that. He addressed the dressing room straight away. He obviously spoke to you guys and other media outlets straight away fronted up to it. He showed a lot of remorse from that point onwards. You can see it’s very genuine from how he’s been around the group and the team.”

“I couldn’t believe them [the tweets], personally. I didn’t really know how to take it on the surface. I think the most important thing is Ollie is part of this dressing room and we had to support him. We had to try and do everything that we could to give him an opportunity to learn and understand he has to do better,” he said.

“I think it’s a great lesson for everyone within our game that we can all do more. We all have to keep looking to educate ourselves, trying to better the environment for everyone, trying to be as inclusive as we can, keep making everyone feel comfortable to play what a wonderful sport we have,” added Root.

However, the ECB assured to conduct a full investigation once the Tweets emerged.