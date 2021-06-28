Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell To The Tournament as top scorer

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in another European Championship?
This might have been his last European Championship. Now 36, he’ll be 39 when the next European Championship comes around in 2024.
Euro 2020 was Ronaldo’s fifth appearance at the finals of the continent’s main national team tournament, having been present in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 as well.
He has won the tournament once in 2016, finished as a runner-up once in 2004, reached the semi-finals once in 2012, reached the quarter-finals once in 2008 and then he has had this year’s experience, exiting at the last 16.
Record-Breaking Ronaldo
The only player in the history of the UEFA Euro to feature in five European championships, Ronaldo has bid farewell to the major tournament as its all-time leading goal scorer. With 14 goals to his name, Ronaldo is Euro’s all-time leading goal scorer.
The 36-year-old footballer is also the most capped player in the tournament. Ronaldo also holds the record of converting the most number of penalties at UEFA Euro.
🗣️ "[The ball] didn't want to go in today."
🇧🇪🆚🇵🇹 Thibaut Courtois & Cristiano Ronaldo after the final whistle…#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/oBDyZG3f8j
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021