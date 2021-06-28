Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell To The Tournament as top scorer

Portugal team couldn’t manage to defend their European Championship title, with Belgium overcoming the Euro 2016 winners 1-0 in the last 16 on Sunday night, after which Cristiano Ronaldo bows out of Euro 2020 as the top scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a ‘record-breaking’ run at the UEFA Euro 2020 with Portugal.

Borussia Dortmund’s rising star Thorgan Hazard came up with a stunning long-range effort which proved to be the knockout blow for Ronaldo-led Portugal in their UEFA Euro 2020 last 16 encounters at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🇧🇪 Belgium through to the quarter-finals 🎉

🇵🇹 Holders Portugal eliminated in round of 16 🤔 How far will the Red Devils go? #EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

Belgium extended their winning run to 14 matches at the UEFA Euro by registering a majestic 1-0 win over Ronaldo-led Portugal.

With the pulsating 1-0 win, Hazard-led Belgium has confirmed that the 2020 edition of the European championship will crown a new champion at the Wembley Stadium.