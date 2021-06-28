Double Click 728 x 90
Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell To The Tournament as top scorer

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:32 am
Euro 2020 Ronaldo out of tournament

Portugal team couldn’t manage to defend their European Championship title, with Belgium overcoming the Euro 2016 winners 1-0 in the last 16 on Sunday night, after which Cristiano Ronaldo bows out of Euro 2020 as the top scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a ‘record-breaking’ run at the UEFA Euro 2020 with Portugal.

Borussia Dortmund’s rising star Thorgan Hazard came up with a stunning long-range effort which proved to be the knockout blow for Ronaldo-led Portugal in their UEFA Euro 2020 last 16 encounters at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Belgium extended their winning run to 14 matches at the UEFA Euro by registering a majestic 1-0 win over Ronaldo-led Portugal.

With the pulsating 1-0 win, Hazard-led Belgium has confirmed that the 2020 edition of the European championship will crown a new champion at the Wembley Stadium.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in another European Championship?

This might have been his last European Championship. Now 36, he’ll be 39 when the next European Championship comes around in 2024.

Euro 2020 was Ronaldo’s fifth appearance at the finals of the continent’s main national team tournament, having been present in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 as well.

He has won the tournament once in 2016, finished as a runner-up once in 2004, reached the semi-finals once in 2012, reached the quarter-finals once in 2008 and then he has had this year’s experience, exiting at the last 16.

Record-Breaking Ronaldo

The only player in the history of the UEFA Euro to feature in five European championships, Ronaldo has bid farewell to the major tournament as its all-time leading goal scorer. With 14 goals to his name, Ronaldo is Euro’s all-time leading goal scorer.

The 36-year-old footballer is also the most capped player in the tournament. Ronaldo also holds the record of converting the most number of penalties at UEFA Euro.

