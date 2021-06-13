Euro 2020: “Denmark game among most difficult of career,” says Finland’s Pukki After Eriksen Panic

Finland striker Teemu Pukki said their Euro 2020 opener against Denmark was one of the most difficult games of his career after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match, leading to the game being halted for more than 90 minutes.

“I must say it’s been definitely one of the most difficult games of my career. Hopefully, everything is getting a better direction now,” Pukki told.

“We decided to do what the Danish team would decide and were ready to continue whatever decision was taken. It was definitely not easy to come back to the pitch. But once we heard everything seemed to be fine, we started concentrating again on the game,” he added.

Christian Eriksen In Stable Condition

Eriksen has been stabilized, and the Danish football federation said he was awake, UEFA said.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

Danish football federation director Peter Moeller said Eriksen got a “heart massage” while being treated on the field.

“He fell over and got help and heart massage on the field,” Moeller told. “He was fortunately awake when he left the stadium,” he added.

However, the renowned footballer federal termed Eriksen as the “star of the match”.

On the other hand, UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said, “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.”

“At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully,” he added.

Mathias Jensen replaced Eriksen in the Denmark lineup. Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field for about 10 minutes after collapsing near the end of the first half.

He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”