Euro 2020: Eriksen To Be Fitted With A heart-starter device After Collapse

Denmark’s all-rounder footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the field during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match with Finland, will get a heart-starter device implanted.

According to media reports, Eriksen will receive an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), a small electronic device that can limit fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The footballer’s life was saved when he was given CPR on the pitch during Denmark’s game on Saturday.

However, Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen has on Thursday issued an update saying, “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter). This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.”

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.”

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time,” he said.

Earlier, after the match was delayed following the medical emergency, the players came back out onto the field to a huge ovation as they started warming up for a second time.

Mathias Jensen hadreplaced Eriksen in the Denmark lineup. Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field for about 10 minutes after collapsing near the end of the first half.

He was then carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended “due to a medical emergency.”

Moreover, speaking after the game, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, who treated Christian Eriksen, described what happened.

“I want to start by saying that I’ve had a talk with Christian’s family. I’m not going to say anything in detail right now. I want to say what we’ve seen, Boesen said. “We were called on to the pitch when Christian fell down. I didn’t see it myself, but it was pretty clear that he was unconscious. When I got to him, he is on his side. He is breathing and I can feel his pulse, but suddenly that changes. And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR,” he told.