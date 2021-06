Euro 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2 In Six-goal thriller

Three-times European champions Germany bagged another emphatic 4-2 win over Portugal in Euro 2020 Group F match on Saturday, June 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo had given the defending champions a 15th-minute lead but Germany went in at the break 2-1 up thanks to own goals from Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro.

🇵🇹🆚🇩🇪 = 🤯 ⏰1⃣5⃣⚽️ Ronaldo

⏰3⃣5⃣⚽️ Rúben Dias og

⏰3⃣9⃣⚽️ Raphaël Guerreiro og

⏰5⃣1⃣⚽️ Havertz

⏰6⃣0⃣⚽️ Gosens

⏰6⃣7⃣⚽️ Diogo Jota #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/S7BQFCqqjR — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Germany has moved into second above Portugal with France still on top. The victory moves Germany, who face Hungary in their final game, into second place in the group on three points.

However, Hungary drew 1-1 with France earlier on Saturday.

2020 UEFA Euro Schedule With PST

GROUP STAGE:

June 12, Saturday

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:00 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:00 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:00 pm, Copenhagen)

June 13, Sunday

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:00 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:00 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:00 pm, Bucharest)

June 14, Monday

Group C: the Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:00 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:00 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:00 pm, St Petersburg)

June 15, Tuesday

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:00 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:00 pm, Budapest)

June 16, Wednesday

Group F: France vs Germany (12:00 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:00 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:00 pm, Baku)

June 17, Thursday

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:00 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:00 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:00 pm, Copenhagen)

June 18, Friday

Group C: the Netherlands vs Austria (12:00 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:00 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:00 pm, Glasgow)

June 19, Saturday

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:00 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:00 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:00 am, Munich)

June 20, Sunday

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:00 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:00 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:00 pm, Baku)

June 21, Monday

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:00 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:00 pm, Bucharest)

June 22, Tuesday

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:00 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:00 am, St Petersburg)

June 23, Wednesday

Group D: the Czech Republic vs England (12:00 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:00 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:00 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:00 pm, St Petersburg)

June 24, Thursday

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:00 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:00 am, Budapest)

ROUND OF 16:

June 26, Saturday

2A vs 2B (9:00 pm, Amsterdam)

June 27, Sunday

1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)

1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:00 am, Seville)

2D vs 2E (21:00 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:00 am, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (21:00 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:00 am, Glasgow)

QUARTERFINALS:

July 2, Friday

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:00 pm, St Petersburg)

July 3, Saturday

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:00 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:00 pm, Baku)

July 4, Sunday

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:00 am, Rome)

SEMIFINALS:

July 7, Wednesday

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:00 am, London)

July 8, Thursday

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:00 am, London)

Final

July 12, Monday (PST)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:00 am, London)