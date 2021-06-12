Double Click 728 x 90
Euro 2020: Italy Secured Victory Against Turkey By 3-0

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

12th Jun, 2021. 03:10 pm
Euro 2020 Italy defeated Turkey

In the first opener of the UEFA Euro 2020, which got delayed last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Italy has defeated Turkey 3-0 in the opening match of the world’s biggest football tournament.

The opening Euro 2020 match remained goalless until the first half, but Italy’s Merih Demiral scored in the 53rd minute to give his side a 1-0 lead, breaking the deadlock.

Whereas Azzurri made a deserved breakthrough eight minutes into the second half of Friday’s match when Domenico Berardi doubled the byline and Merih Demiral turned into his own net.

It is the first time Italy, which lastly secured the tournament victory in 1968, has procured three goals in a European Championship match.

How many teams are taking part?

A total of 24 teams divided into six groups will be taking part in the tournament, which comprises 51 matches.

Groups

A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

How is UEFA feeling now?

Despite the pandemic-forced delays, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been bullish, insisting Euro 2020 will be safe.

“It will be the perfect opportunity to show the world that Europe is adapting. Europe is alive and celebrating life. Europe is back,” he said recently.

