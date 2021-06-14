Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling Secured 1-0 Victory For England over Croatia

England’s iconic Raheem Sterling is felicitated by teammates after securing his team’s first goal against Croatia during their Euro 2020 championship, Group D match at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday (June 13).

Sealing a 1-0 win against Croatia, team England shined at the Euro 2020 game in their Group D opener.

“I always said to myself … growing up two minutes down the road, I’ve got to score,” Sterling said. “It’s a great feeling doing it.”

Never before had England made a triumphant start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.

England’s next game in Group D is against Scotland on Friday at Wembley. Croatia will play the Czech Republic in Glasgow.

Earlier, Croatia had triumphed over England 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup.

On the other hand, in the Group C opener, Austria defeated debutants North Macedonia 3-1. Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautović came off the bench to obtain a goal each and help Austria win the game.

It was Austria’s first victory at a major soccer tournament in 31 years and its first-ever at the European Championship.

The UEFA tournament, delayed from last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, kicks off on Friday, June 11.