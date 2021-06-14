Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling Secured 1-0 Victory For England over Croatia

England’s iconic Raheem Sterling is felicitated by teammates after securing his team’s first goal against Croatia during their Euro 2020 championship, Group D match at Wembley stadium in London on Sunday (June 13).
Sealing a 1-0 win against Croatia, team England shined at the Euro 2020 game in their Group D opener.
“I always said to myself … growing up two minutes down the road, I’ve got to score,” Sterling said. “It’s a great feeling doing it.”
Never before had England made a triumphant start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.
England’s next game in Group D is against Scotland on Friday at Wembley. Croatia will play the Czech Republic in Glasgow.
Earlier, Croatia had triumphed over England 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup.
On the other hand, in the Group C opener, Austria defeated debutants North Macedonia 3-1. Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautović came off the bench to obtain a goal each and help Austria win the game.
It was Austria’s first victory at a major soccer tournament in 31 years and its first-ever at the European Championship.
The UEFA tournament, delayed from last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, kicks off on Friday, June 11.
The delayed Euro 2020 tournament kicks off in Rome on Friday with a total of 24 teams playing across 11 cities.