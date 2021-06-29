Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

“I only commentate on cricket”, Michael Holding Announces Not to Commentate In IPL

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:13 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Michael Holding IPL

Michael Holding, one of the legendary West Indies fast-bowlers says that he does not consider the T20 format as ‘cricket.’

In his recent statement, which brought storm all over social media, Michael Holding also opened up about the “institutionalized and systemic” racism in sports, insists T20 is “not even cricket”.

Known as one of the greatest commentators globally, he clearly announced not to commentate in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Many West Indies players are not interested in playing for West Indies. When you are earning 600,000 or 800,000 dollars for six weeks, what are you going to do? I don’t blame the cricketers. I blame the administrators. West Indies will win T20 tournaments which aren’t cricket,” said Holding.

Upon asking why he didn’t commentate for IPL, Holding replied tersely: “I only commentate on cricket.”

The 67-years-old has reviewed the Indian captain Virat Kohli to Viv Richards but said Kohli has to tone down a bit as he gets carried away with the emotions on the field.

“Virat Kohli is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s someone who will let you know exactly how he feels. I think he gets a bit carried away at times, but that is Virat Kohli, that is the man. He’s similar to Viv (Richards) in that regard. Viv, sometimes on the field, was over-expressive. But those are the personalities of those two gentlemen. They can tone down a little bit as well, but then, if you are a Mustang, it’s hard to tell a Mustang to trot. He’s going to gallop,” added Holding.

Holding who was the part of West Indies World Cup-winning squad in 1979, represented 60 Tests and 102 ODIs for a total of 391 wickets.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
4 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
9 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
50 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
59 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
1 hour ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant
4 mins ago
Bestway Cement, Reon commission 14.3MW solar plant

KARACHI: Bestway Cement and Reon Energy Limited on Tuesday energised 14.3MW captive...
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
9 mins ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
50 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
59 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...