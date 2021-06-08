ICC Chooses Hasan Ali for its May edition of ‘Player of the Month’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has chosen Pakistani right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, for May’s ‘Player of the Month’ title after his recent magnificent performances in the series against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Hasan Ali has succeeded to impress all with his fiery fast bowling and ability to bamboozle batsmen across the world.

However, he is currently the leading wicket-taker in all formats of cricket in 2021.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for May are in 👀 Hasan Ali 🇵🇰 14 Test wickets at 8.92

Praveen Jayawickrama 🇱🇰 11 Test wickets at 16.18

Mushfiqur Rahim 🇧🇩 237 ODI runs at 79.00 Vote now 🗳️ https://t.co/PPTfbb1PT5#ICCPOTM pic.twitter.com/C9IFIyI35A — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2021

Last month, the ICC had nominated Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for the ‘Player of the Month’ award for April.

Earlier, Cricketer Hasan Ali and his wife Samiyah had been blessed with a baby girl.

The bowler had announced the news via his social media. He got married to Samiyah Arzoo in August 2019 and his wife announced the pregnancy in January 2021.