ICC T20 World Cup Switched From India to UAE, Confirms BCCI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said the BCCI has decided to switch the T20 World Cup to UAE and it will formally communicate to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by Monday (June 28).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The BCCI is also open to having the first round of the World Cup matches in Oman, something this website had previously written,” he added.

“We’re moving the tournament to UAE and we will inform the ICC this evening,” Shah said.

“The schedule will be done later. We have not decided on the schedule completely. We will inform you soon,” the BCCI secretary said.

Owing to the safety health protocols amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said: “We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out.”

On the other hand, the ICC has previously confirmed that the BCCI will remain the hosts of the tournament.

Earlier, the BCCI had suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to rising Coronavirus cases among the players as well.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” BCCI said in a release.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.”