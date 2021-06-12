Double Click 728 x 90
India’s Squad To Quarantine For Two Weeks Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

12th Jun, 2021. 04:55 pm
Indian team Sri Lanka tour

The second-string India squad for the Sri Lanka tour will gather in Mumbai from June 14 to undergo a two-week quarantine.

According to media reports, India’s squad, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will quarantine in Mumbai from June 14 to 28 and undergo six RT-PCR tests before flying off to Colombo for the six-match series against Sri Lanka.

The head coach for the tour, Rahul Dravid, will also travel to Mumbai to be part of the quarantine.

After arriving in Colombo, the players will then undergo another three-day quarantine in their hotel rooms before starting training as per the guidelines laid out by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Earlier on Friday, the SLC stated that the Indian squad would train in smaller groups between July 2 and 4. Between July 6 and 12, the entire squad will be free to train before the ODI series, which begins on July 13.

All six matches of the tour, comprising three ODIs followed by an equal number of T20Is, will be played under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, SLC added.

The last two ODIs will be on July 16 and 18 with the T20Is on July 21, 23, 25. The India squad will return home on July 26. However, this is India’s first tour in Sri Lanka 2018.

Moreover, the Indian teams over the years have always stayed at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo.

