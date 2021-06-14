Double Click 728 x 90
England’s Joe Root expresses regret at his own inability After New Zealand’s Series Win

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 01:05 pm
Joe Root England vs New Zealand test series

New Zealand has secured victory for the recent Test series against England, which is the third consecutive. New Zealand won the three-match series in 1986 by a 1-0 margin and the four-match series in 1999 by 2-1.

Referring to his team’s performance as “frustrating and disappointing”, England captain Joe Root has expressed regret at his own inability to score runs and lead from the front.

Joe Root “Disappointed”

Root, the most experienced batter in the side by his own admission, managed scores of 4 and 11 in the second Test, which England went on to lose by eight wickets.

“I think we can be a little bit smarter on occasions. It’s somewhere that throughout my career I’ve got that horribly wrong on occasions, and if you look at the team, as the leading run-scorer within our squad currently, I feel like I’ve put a lot of pressure on those guys by not performing myself. As a captain, you pride yourself on getting big runs and leading from the front, and I’ve not managed to follow through on that. So I’ve probably compounded that situation slightly,” Root said.

“Every single one of those guys has proven they can score big Test runs,” he said.

“We’ve all underperformed this week, I think it would be the wrong time to start panicking and trying to rip up all the hard work we’ve done for such a long period of time. It’s something that historically we’ve done going into big tournaments and big Test series, and it’s made things even worse,” the captain added.

“Ultimately it’s about this group of players, taking what’s happened this week and making themselves better for it. Becoming more resilient on the back of it and learning some hard lessons. From time to time you have to be able to do it in this format of the game. We shouldn’t shy away from that, shouldn’t be scared of that, front up to it and come back a better team for it.”

“It’s out of my hands, to a degree,” Joe Root said.

“One thing we have got from these games is that we have more knowledge on certain players that have been in and around the squad for a period of time, and we are better off for that. In terms of having our best 11, I’d like to think that if we are all fit and ready that will be the case for the five-Test matches against India, which is a very exciting series for us,” Root said.

“That will give us a huge amount of confidence having that experience back, those guys with cricket behind them coming into that series. It’s a little bit more complicated hanging injury risk in the build-up to games. It’s not as straightforward as getting straight back into it. That series is something we are very much looking forward to having a full squad of players available to pick from.”

